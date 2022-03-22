Watch
Scientists worried coronavirus variant may push up US COVID-19 cases

Michael Allio/AP
FILE - Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 16:10:08-04

Scientists worry that a contagious coronavirus variant may soon push cases up in the United States just as it has in Europe and Asia. One reason? After about two months of falling cases in the U.S., COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the nation.

People are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces. At the same time, immunity from vaccines is waning and the amount of the variant called BA.2 is rising in the U.S. Experts are also monitoring another variant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid that they say is not posing much of a threat at this point.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” over the weekend he believes the U.S. will likely face an “uptick” similar to what’s happening in Europe, and specifically in the United Kingdom, where BA.2 is the dominant strain. Fauci said he doesn’t think it will be a “surge,” the Associated Press reported.

Keri Althoff, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that CDC numbers underestimate the true amount of COVID-19 cases, as testing has waned.

