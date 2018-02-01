Florida HS registrar fired over Snapchat video with teenage boy at party

SARASOTA, Fla.— Sarasota County, Florida school officials said a Sarasota High School employee has been fired and the assistant principal has been reassigned after a Snapchat video surfaced.

The school district began investigating after a Snapchat video showed an adult woman bumping a teenage boy with her body. Deputies said the teen attends Riverview High School. Investigators said the woman in the video was the school's registrar, Rowena Short.

The school district determined the assistant principal, Bethany King, hosted a birthday party at her home.

According to a sheriff's office report, the student said he did not know the school employee in the Snapchat video with him. He said he took an Uber to the house and found the location for the party on Snapchat. He could not recall who hosted the party and stated he was intoxicated.

"The kid is a high school student. He's allowed to make some stupid decisions. We all still do that, but to take on a position of authority," said Matthew Dragner, a Sarasota resident.

King has been employed with the district since July 2014. She is no longer working with students and has been reassigned. School officials say Short was employed since August 2017 and has been terminated.

Scripps station WFTS in Tampa reached out to the parties involved including the registrar but did not hear back.

The Sheriff's Office is no longer investigating and further action will not be taken. Deputies spoke to the teen's mother who did not wish to take further action.

The Sarasota County school district continues its internal investigation saying: