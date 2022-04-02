Watch
Sarah Palin files paperwork, announces run for Congress

Sarah Palin
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE -Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Sarah Palin
Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 01, 2022
Sarah Palin has filed paperwork to join a field of at least 40 candidates vying for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat.

The seat had been held for 49 years by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month. Current and former state legislators, an orthopedic surgeon and a North Pole city council member named Santa Claus were also among those filing ahead of a late Friday deadline.

A special primary is set for June 11. The top four vote-getters advance to an Aug. 16 special election in which ranked-choice voting will be used. The winner will serve the rest of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which expires in January.

