Samantha Bee is apologizing to the world for Trump
CNN
7:44 PM, Jan 9, 2018
Samantha Bee is really sorry.
On Monday, the "Full Frontal" host announced an "Apology Race" in which her team "will travel the globe to apologize for every garbage thing Donald Trump does."
"His poor impulse control might force us to go apologize to Korea, the entire Muslim world or some 'rando,'" Bee said in a promotional video for the race.
First potential stops on the mea culpa tour? The headquarters of MENSA international, the nation of El Salvador, or the grave site of "The Star Spangled Banner" writer Francis Scott Key, according to the show. "Full Frontal" fans can also suggest where her team should say "I'm sorry" next by using the hashtag #ApologyRace.
Bee will reveal the "most remorseful" correspondent during her TBS show on January 24.
Like fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Seth Meyers, Bee has used her show as a platform for humorous commentary on the Trump administration.
"I do [think we need laughter right now], I need it more than ever so I assume there are others out there like me," Bee said. "We just need a bit of a release. It's a lot to take in. It's a lot to digest."