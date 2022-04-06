Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east of the country

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities and braces for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “The fate of our land and of our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we will do everything to win.”

The people of Donbas were ordered to evacuate immediately to avoid an impending Russian attack.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, “Later, people will come under fire.” Vereshchuk said, “and we won’t be able to do anything to help them.”