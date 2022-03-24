Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Biden to address NATO as Zelenskyy urges alliance to provide more support

President Joe Biden
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a North Atlantic Council meeting along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who are sitting in the background, during a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
President Joe Biden
Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 08:17:22-04

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country as he prepares to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy, whose riveting video messages have captured the world's attention, said in his remote address to NATO members he would ask the alliance Thursday to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught.

In addition to military equipment, Zelenskyy has in the past asked NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over his country to prevent Russian airstrikes and bombings. So far, NATO has refused the request, worrying that directly engaging with the Russian military could cause the conflict to spill outside Ukraine's borders.

In a video address to the U.S. Congress last week, Zelenskyy appealed to Biden directly for more assistance in English.

"You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world is to be the leader of peace," he said.

NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks at the NATO leaders' meeting at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday. Tomorrow, he'll travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda to "discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-360depthspringbreak.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Spring break is making a comeback. Here's how not to break the bank