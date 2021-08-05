Watch
Rihanna reportedly worth $1.4 billion

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Aug 05, 2021
Rihanna is the newest member of the billionaire’s club.

Forbes estimates the singer, actress and business mogul is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

Rihanna got her start in music. She had her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2006 and would go on to add 13 more No. 1 singles to her name.

However, it wasn’t just music that helped Rihanna become a billionaire.

Forbes says the singer’s Fenty Beauty line put her over the top. Forbes estimates Fenty Beauty is worth $2.8 billion. Rihanna reportedly owns 50% of the company.

In addition to Fenty, Rihanna also oversees Savage X Fenty, a successful fashion and lingerie company.

Rihanna is now the second-richest female entertainer. Oprah still ranks first, according to Forbes.

