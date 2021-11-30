Rihanna named national hero by home country Barbados

Rihanna was honored on Tuesday by her home country when Barbados named her a national hero.

According to the Associated Press, the pop star was crowned the coveted title of "the right excellent" by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in Bridgetown.

ABC News reported that Rihanna is the second woman and the 11th person overall to receive the honor.

The ceremony comes as the island bids farewell to the British monarchy and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time ever.

The AP reported that Prince Charles arrived Sunday to attend Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony of Sandra Mason, who became the island's first-ever president.

According to CNN, Barbados was first settled by Britain in 1627 and then gained its independence from Great Britain in November 1966.

Queen Elizabeth II sent her congratulations in a letter.

"As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace, and prosperity in the future," the Queen said.