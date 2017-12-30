Report: Pence's Aspen-area neighbors hung 'Make America Gay Again' sign

Vice President Mike Pence's neighbors hung a 'Make America Gay Again' banner outside his Aspen-area residence, according to a report published Friday.

The neighbors posted the words, which were written on a rainbow flag, on a stone pillar that sits at the end of the driveways to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Buglione told The Aspen Times.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said when a man who lives in the home hung the banner, the Secret Service didn't stop him.

"He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it," DiSalvo said. "When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them."

He continued: "They've been really nice to us."

Pence arrived in Aspen on Tuesday according to the report.

Pence is a Christian conservative who, as governor of Indiana, attempted to amend the state's constitution to ban same-sex marriages in 2014. But Democrats, along with traditionally right-leaning business organizations, rallied against the change.

Back in 2010, then-Rep. Pence also criticized efforts to repeal "Don't Ask Don't Tell," the federal policy banning openly gay Americans from serving in the military.

President Donald Trump has also joked that Pence "wants to hang" all gay people, according to The New Yorker.