Report: Officers fired after they claimed mice ate half a ton of marijuana
BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian police officers were fired after they claimed that mice ate more than half a ton of marijuana that was not accounted for in the police warehouse.
After an inspection, an officer noticed 540kg of cannabis was missing the confiscation warehouse just outside of Buenos Aires.
During a span of two years of storage, police collected 6,000 kg of marijuana. At the time, Javier Specia was the police commissioner.
According to The Guardian, Specia stepped down in April 2017 and was replaced with Commissioner Emilio Portero. Portero noticed only 5,460 kg of marijuana in the warehouse.
When questioned by a judge, Specia and three of his subordinate officers all claimed that the missing drugs were "eaten by mice."
Experts found the claim to be impossible.
“Buenos Aires University experts have explained that mice wouldn’t mistake the drug for food, and that if a large group of mice had eaten it, a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse,” said a spokesperson for the judge.
On May 4 the officers will testify in court to see if the missing narcotics were due to "expedience or negligence."
There is no statement from Specia at this time, but the ex-commissioner faces further internal investigation.