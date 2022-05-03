Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday.

The decision to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade is due to a case concerning Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The law was blocked by lower courts because it directly conflicts with the Supreme Court’s decisions in 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed the landmark abortion decision.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections.

But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment.

A crowd of people gathered outside the Supreme Court after news of the draft opinion began spreading.

The reaction was also swift from lawmakers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement.

"The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history," the statement says.

Republicans have also addressed the report. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said if the report is correct, she would call for a special session to "save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life" in the state.

The Supreme Court is currently made up of six justices who were appointed by Republican presidents. The three other justices, who would dissent on such an opinion, were appointed by presidents representing the Democratic Party.

