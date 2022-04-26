Watch
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for possessing gun at airport

Saul Loeb/AP
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., arrives in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:26:46-04

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport for being in possession of a gun.

Police said the firearm was found inside one of Cawthorn's bags.

“Mr. Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and he was cooperative with the CMPD officers,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement.

Police said it's illegal for a person to carry a "dangerous weapon" on city property in Charlotte.

Police took possession of the weapon and released Cawthorn with a citation, which they said is normal procedure.

This is not the first time Cawthorn has been caught with a gun at an airport. WCNC in Charlotte reports the congressman was stopped at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021 when a loaded gun was found in his bag.

Cawthorn has not commented on the latest incident.

