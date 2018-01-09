Remember Circuit City? It's making a (small) comeback

Scripps National Desk
11:38 AM, Jan 9, 2018

A customer walks through a nearly empty parking lot outside of a Circuit City store June 19, 2008 in San Rafael, California. Circuit City reported a first quarter net loss of $164.8 million, or $1 a share comapered to $54.6 million, or 33 cents a share one year ago. The retail consumer elctronics chain also announced that it has suspended its dividend in an effort to save money. 

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

A once-giant consumer electronics retailer that declared bankruptcy a decade ago is making a return, albeit small at first.

Circuit City has announced plans to relaunch its website Feb. 15 and has a plan to open kiosks and stores within stores, CEO Ronny Schmoel announces at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Eventually it will relaunch full stores. The plan for this has been in the works for two years.

In the news briefing at CES, Schmoel said the online shopping experience for Circuit City customers will include a melding of e-commerce, social networking and the digital exploration of how products work.

Schmoel promised a new, more personalized online shopping experience that melds e-commerce, social networking and solution selling to “allow the products to find the consumers” as they explore the site's products. It will offer in-home installations with purchases.

Circuit City had once been the No. 1 tech products chain. It filed for bankruptcy in 2008, and store closures began that same year.

