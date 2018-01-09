Remember Circuit City? It's making a (small) comeback

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:05PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:05PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
In the news briefing at CES, Schmoel said the online shopping experience for Circuit City customers will include a melding of e-commerce, social networking and the digital exploration of how products work.
Schmoel promised a new, more personalized online shopping experience that melds e-commerce, social networking and solution selling to “allow the products to find the consumers” as they explore the site's products. It will offer in-home installations with purchases.