QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been voted The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters.

He finished ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had four first-place votes.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, followed by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

He will lead the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoffs. Alabama will play Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl. The winner will play the winner of the Orange Bowl, which is being played between Michigan and Georgia on Dec. 31.

The National Championship is scheduled for Jan. 10.