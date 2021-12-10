Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have completed presenting their case against the British socialite.

Maxwell is accused of sexually abusing teenage girls with her late companion, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier Friday, key accuser Annie Farmer testified that Maxwell and Epstein forced themselves on her during a 1996 visit to Epstein’s sprawling New Mexico ranch when she was just 16.

"He climbed into bed with me and kind of laid behind me and reached his arms around me and like pressed his body into me," Farmer testified, according to CNN.

Farmer is one of several women who testified that they were abused by Maxwell and Epstein.

Maxwell has denied charges she groomed underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes committed by her onetime boyfriend and moved immediately for a judgment of acquittal Friday afternoon. The request was rejected.

The trial will resume on Thursday with the defense presenting its case.

The pause is in the trial is due to the judge's scheduling conflict.