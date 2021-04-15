Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won't walk side-by-side as they follow their grandfather's coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

That will minimize the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry's decision to step away from royal duties last year.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at 99.

It said William and Harry's cousin, Peter Phillips, would walk between the princes as they escort the coffin to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession.

According to The Associated Press, Saturday's funeral ceremony, which millions will watch worldwide, will see the brothers being watched closely at another royal funeral when they both walked behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin in 1997.

The AP reported that palace officials refused comments about the princes' positioning to minimize family tensions after the explosive Oprah interview of Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

On her doctor's advice, Meghan, who is pregnant and living in California with Harry, will not be at the funeral.

In a decision signed off by the queen, the palace said senior royals are wearing civilian clothes to the funeral.