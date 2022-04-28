Watch
Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct. Councilors in the northern city of York on Wednesday night, April 27, 2022 voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s status as a “freeman of the city.” The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after Queen Elizabeth II made him the Duke of York. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
LONDON — The second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been stripped yet of another title.

On Wednesday, City of York councilors voted unanimously to strip Prince Andrew of his status as a "freeman of the city" in the wake of him being accused of sexual misconduct, the Associated Press reported.

In February, the Associated Press reported that Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The AP reported that he denied the allegations, but he agreed to pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum that was reportedly worth $15 million.

According to the news outlet, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II is the first person to be stripped of the title, which he was awarded the title in 1987 after his mother named him the Duke of York.

This isn't the first time Andrew has been stripped of a highly coveted role.

In January, his military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to the Queen after news broke that his sexual assault case was moving forward to trial.

