President Biden to meet with Ukrainian president at White House for first time

Sergey Dolzhenko/AP
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 17:29:38-04

President Joe Biden will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House Wednesday.

It will be Zelenskyy's first visit to the White House.

"The visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," The White House said in a statement.

The meeting was pushed back two days as President Biden monitored the end of the war in Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida.

The leaders are expected to discuss Zelenskyy's efforts to "tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values," the White House said.

Zelenskyy did not visit the White House under the Trump administration. In fact, Ukraine was a central part of one of Trump's impeachment trials.

He was impeached, and ultimately acquitted, for an effort to withhold aid to the country unless it announced investigations into Biden ahead of the presidential election.

