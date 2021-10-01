Powerball jackpot rises to $620 million, 10th largest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million after nearly four months without a big winner.

That makes it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

There have been 39 drawings in a row without a Powerball grand prize winner, dating back to the last time someone hit the jackpot on June 5.

It’s no mystery why it’s been so long since a player has hit the jackpot — the odds are a steep one in 292.2 million.

Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that is the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years.

Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing will be an estimated $446 million.