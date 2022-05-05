Watch
Pope Francis seen using wheelchair for first time due to mobility issues

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Pope Francis suffers from strained ligaments in his right knee. Recently Francis revealed he had undergone some injections to relieve the pain, though it wasn't clear what the procedure entailed. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 8:30 AM, May 05, 2022
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into the meeting Thursday with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are meeting in Rome.

It was the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months.

Sky News reports the Pope is experiencing a sciatica flare-up, which is a nerve condition.

He revealed he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand.

Francis has had to cancel or cut some events recently due to his knee pain.

