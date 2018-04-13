Poll: Americans broadly support Mueller probe, are split on Comey

High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 3:50PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:46PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 12:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 11:23AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:36PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Poll: Americans broadly support Mueller probe, are split on Comey
CNN
9:17 AM, Apr 13, 2018
A new poll finds broad support for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump and his campaign.
Almost 7 in 10 (69%) of respondents in the ABC News/Washington Post poll said they support the special counsel's probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sixty-four percent said they support looking into Trump's business dealings. Nearly 6 in 10 (58%) said they back the special counsel investigating allegations that Trump paid hush money to women who alleged affairs with him.
The polling took place from April 8-11 -- meaning it took place largely in the aftermathof Monday's FBI raids of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen's home, office and hotel room. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents, and also sought communications related to the "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN.
The poll also finds that a majority (51%) think "the question of whether or not Trump has engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct" is an important issue; 46% don't feel it is important.
Asked about fired FBI Director James Comey, 48% of respondents said they find him to be more believable than Trump. A little more than a third (32%) said the President is the more believable of the pair.
Views of the former FBI director were about evenly split -- 30% had a favorable opinion; 32% had an unfavorable one. Thirty-eight percent of the respondents had no opinion about Comey. Nonetheless, nearly half (47%) disapprove of Trump's decision to fire Comey.
The poll was conducted prior to the release of excerpts from Comey's tell-all memoir. It was conducted with a group of 1,002 adults with a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.