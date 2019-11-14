Multiple people injured in shooting at California high school

Multiple people were injured in a shooting that occurred at a southern California high school Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say they believe there is only one suspect. Authorities are currently looking for the alleged shooter.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that approximately five victims are being treated. The Associated Press initially reported there were at least six people who were hurt, but updated their total to three injured. Initial reports of six victims were likely due to duplicate reports, the AP said.

It's unclear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas told the AP.

Four patients have been taken to Henry Mayo Hospital and three are in critical condition, the hospital said. Three males and one female were injured, according to the hospital. The female and two males are in critical condition and the other male is in "good condition." The hospital initially reported they were receiving five patients.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The shooting reportedly occured about 20 minutes before classes started.

"Shooting at Saugus High School, Please avoid the area," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow (sic)."

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office also confirmed that it was responding to reports of shots fired at the school.

Saugus High School is currently on lockdown. All other schools in the district have also been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it is also responding to the shooting.

Police are also advising that anyone who lives in the neighborhood should lock their doors and stay inside.

More on this as it develops.