Police respond to report of active shooter situation at Green Bay casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities responded to a Green Bay casino Saturday evening after receiving a report of an active shooter.

The Oneida Nation confirmed the shooting situation at the Oneida Casino and said the scene has been secured by law enforcement.

At this time, it's unclear if anyone has been injured or killed in the Wisconsin shooting.

There's an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available. — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) May 2, 2021

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the Appleton Police Department, the Kaukauna Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

The casino is located near the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Following the shooting, the airport asked on Twitter for those picking up passengers to follow a public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic patterns resume.

A message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 172 is closed between County GE and Packerland Drive as a result of the shooting. All lanes are blocked in both directions, according to the WisDOT alert.

The casino has said all of its locations will also be closed until further notice. According to the company’s website, they have three other locations in Green Bay.

UPDATE:

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

This developing story was originally published by Alice Reid at WGBA.