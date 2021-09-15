Police in Utah responded to incident involving missing woman, boyfriend

MOAB, Utah — In another new development to a missing person case that has gained national attention, a Utah police department said its officers responded to an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Petito, 22, was recently reported missing by her family in New York. She and 23-year-old Laundrie, her boyfriend, traveled to different national parks over the summer when her family says they lost contact with her.

Since then, new information has caught the attention of concerned people worldwide — such as Laundrie returning home to Florida and reportedly not cooperating with police.

The case also involves Utah; the couple were visiting national parks in the state and had also been in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

The Moab Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 Tuesday night that officers responded to an incident involving the pair.

Chief Bret Edge said the incident occurred on Aug. 12. He said officers investigated but determined there was not sufficient evidence for criminal charges.

Police provided no further details about the nature of the incident, but Edge did add that the couple was not the ones who called the police.

Petito is 5'5" and has blond hair and blue eyes. She has a triangle tattoo with flowers on her left arm and another on her right arm, saying, "Let it be."

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County (New York) Police Department at 1-800-220-8477.

