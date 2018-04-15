Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not such a bargain after all

Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:25PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 1:50PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 1:50PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 6:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not such a bargain after all
CNN
3:55 PM, Apr 15, 2018
Share Article
Buyers beware! Sometimes when you spot a good makeup deal, it's too good to be true.
The Los Angeles Police Department says it confiscated counterfeit makeup that tested positive for high levels of bacteria and animal waste.
The department seized $700,000 worth of bootleg cosmetics on Thursday after raiding 21 locations in Santee Alley, a Los Angeles fashion district, said LAPD Capt. Marc Reina.
"Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they're manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom -- wherever they're manufacturing this stuff," Detective Rick Ishitani told CNN affiliate KABC.
One of the brands being knocked off was Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian West, Jenner's sister, took to Twitter to respond to the raid:
"Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!"
Other prominent makeup brands that were faked included Urban Decay, MAC and NARS.
The LAPD was tipped off by the brand-name companies, which received complaints from consumers who said they had rashes and bumps after using their products. The complainants had one thing in common: They bought the product in the Los Angeles fashion district.
The packaging of the bogus products looks like the real deal, but the prices are way too low.
"If you're getting something that's 50% off, 75% off, it tells you that it's bad," Ishitani said.
Police arrested the owners at six of the raided locations, and the other operations received cease-and-desist orders, according to CNN Affiliates KABC.