Plane lands on Southern California roadway

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A small plane made a hard landing near San Diego on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane landed on Greenfield Drive and came to rest under the Interstate 8 overpass around 10:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said the plane struck a section of the overpass and hit a car on its way down.

Garrow said the car’s driver was not hurt and her vehicle sustained minimal damage.

The pilot was taken to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to be OK.

It's unclear what caused the pilot to land on the roadway.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

This story was originally reported by Jermaine Ong on 10news.com.