Pizza delivery driver finds missing Ohio woman after days-long disappearance

MADEIRA, Ohio -- A pizza delivery driver found Larissa Kosel, a Madeira woman who had been missing for three days, in a customer's driveway Thursday night, according to a 911 call obtained from the Madeira Police Department.

Kosel, 41, walked out her family's front door Monday morning with no coat and no medication; the following days' bitter cold worried her friends and family "up to the hilt," her father said. Search parties including police, acquaintances and concerned members of the community failed to find her in the snow.

According to the 911 call made by the delivery driver, he discovered Kosel on Shawnee Run Road. She did not speak to him but did not appear to need medical attention, he said. When he delivered the pizza to the customer, he said she climbed inside his car and appeared to be warming up.

"I don't think she needs an ambulance, but she could probably use a warm blanket and something like a cup of coffee or hot chocolate," the driver said.

Authorities took Kosel to a local hospital as a precaution.