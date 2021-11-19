Pixar releases official trailer for its first Asian-led feature film

Pixar released the two-minute official trailer for its upcoming animated movie "Turning Red."

The movie is Pixar's first Asian-led film. It stars Rosalie Chiang as the voice of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who turns into a red panda when her mood changes.

Sandra Oh, star of "Killing Eve" and "Grey's Anatomy," plays the voice of Ming, Mei Lee's mother.

The film is directed by Domee Shi. She also directed "Bao," an animated short, which won an Academy Award.

Pixar is no stranger to making animated movies that represent different cultures.

"Soul," which featured an African American jazz player, won an Oscar for Best Animated Picture. "Coco," a story that honors Día De Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday, also won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture.

"Turning Red" is scheduled to be released on March 11.