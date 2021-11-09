Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim's parents

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eight years after Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend, the Olympic runner up for parole.

However, he must first meet with her parents, which is part of the parole procedure.

A parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius was scheduled for last month and then canceled.

The cancelation was partly because a meeting between Pistorius and the parents of Reeva Steenkamp was not arranged.

Steenkamp's family is open to a meeting with Pistorius as part of the restorative justice process, according to the BBC.

"June (Reeva's mother) has always said that she has forgiven Oscar, however that doesn't mean that he mustn't pay for what he has done... Barry (Reeva's father) battles with that a bit, but that is something he will have to voice at the appropriate time," Tania Koen, attorney for the Steenkamp's, told the BBC.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 for shooting Steenkamp. Pistorius claimed he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar.