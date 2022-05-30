Pilot dies after aircraft crash in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — A pilot died after an experimental aircraft crashed in east Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a report of an aircraft crash at Cheyenne Storage, located at 616 Crook Avenue, about 9 miles north of the Colorado-Wyoming border.

When authorities arrived, they found an experimental aircraft had crashed and the pilot — the only person in the aircraft — had died at the scene, police said.

The crash started a fire at the storage facility, which firefighters were able to contain by 8:30 a.m.

The scene remained active as of 1 p.m. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

In addition to the Cheyenne police and fire departments, the Wyoming Air National Guard Fire, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Coroner, and Laramie County Fire Authority also helped with the initial investigation.

No other details were available as of 1:45 p.m. Monday.