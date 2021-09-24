Watch
NewsNational

Actions

PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Swope/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
California Wildfire Utility Charged
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 17:47:50-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes in a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation's largest utility sparked the Zogg Fire last September near the city of Redding.

Prosecutors announced 31 charges on Friday, including 11 felonies.

According to the AP, if found guilty of manslaughter, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said the company would be punished by being fined for each person killed in the fire.

Bridgett added that the main goal is to hold PG&E responsible "and let the surviving families know that their loved one did not die in vain," the AP reported.

PG&E's CEO says the deaths are a tragedy but that failing to prevent the fire isn't a crime.

It's the latest legal action against the utility.

It pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over a 2018 blaze in Paradise that was ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather