Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Peloton stock tumbles following report it is halting production of its bike

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco. Peloton's shares tumbled on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Peloton Production
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 19:01:37-05

Peloton's stock fell more than 20% Thursday. The sharp drop came after CNBC reported that the company is pausing production of its less-expensive exercise bike for two months because of waning demand.

Peloton's Bike retails for $1,495.

The news outlet says Peloton had already paused production on its other products, including the Bike+ and its treadmills.

Peloton saw massive success during the early days of the pandemic as many people were forced to exercise at home.

However, Peloton's stock has lost 76% of its value in just over a year, CNN reports.

Beginning Jan. 31, Peloton will begin charging $250 to deliver and set up its original Bike. The fee was previously included in the price of the Bike.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7