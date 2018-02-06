PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested after reportedly admitting to police that he stabbed his mother, "a lotta times."

Phoenix police report that early Monday morning 23-year-old Lloyd Neal Franklin entered his mother's home through an unlocked door.

In the house, police say his mother and uncle were sleeping on a couch. His uncle reportedly told police that he woke up and saw Franklin standing over his mother, stabbing her repeatedly with a large hunting knife.

He pushed Franklin, away allowing her to escape by locking herself in the bathroom. He ran out of the home and called the police. He was soon joined by the victim who also managed to run out of the home.

Officers captured Franklin who was still inside the home. Police say they found blood throughout the apartment and located a "large hunting style knife."

The woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the face, torso, arms, and legs.

Franklin allegedly admitted trying to kill his mother saying he stabbed her, "a lotta times."

He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for attempted second-degree murder.