Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court

High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 3:50PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:46PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:08PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 12:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 12:08PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 11:23AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:36PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
DICKSON, Tenn. - A crowd of people holding signs and demanding justice for Joe Clyde Daniels gathered outside of the courthouse in Dickson County.
As the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels were brought into the courthouse one at a time Friday morning, first the father then about 15 minutes later the mother, the crowd loudly and repeatedly chanted, "Where is baby Joe?"
Joseph and Krystal Daniels have both been in jail on a $1 million bond each.
During their separate appearances, both Joseph and Krystal waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Both had court dates scheduled for June 1.
Outside of the courthouse, tears were shed, and many in the community even stated they see Joe as their child, too. They demanded to know where his remains are. The group discussed gathering again when the couple appears in court June 1.