Package delivery times could slow down in May, USPS says

The United States Postal Service is making changes to improve its service.

However, the changes that are slated to begin May 1, will in effect slow down mail delivery.

The USPS said increased ground transportation will be more reliable and affordable than air transportation. But it will increase delivery time for long-distance packages.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this means some packages will take one or two extra days to reach their destination.

Most package delivery times are expected to be unaffected.

The Postal Service also plans to remove an extra day for Priority Mail transported via ground.

That extra day was added in 2020, when supply chain issues were at their peak.