Officials: Denver-based Boom Supersonic aims to build supersonic jets in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Colorado-based aviation company wants to build a plant for next-generation supersonic passenger jets at a North Carolina airport.

Government officials announced the project Wednesday as local and state boards approved hefty financial incentives for Boom Supersonic.

READ MORE: Denver-based Boom Supersonic to build 15 aircraft for United

Officials say the proposed $500 million operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro could generate at least 1,750 jobs by 2030.

Boom declined to comment, but Gov. Roy Cooper scheduled an announcement for later Wednesday at the airport.

Boom is one of several companies trying to revive supersonic passenger travel.

The company says its Overture plane would travel at twice the speed of today’s passenger jets.

Boom's Overture is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7, which is twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners. For example, a future potential route from San Francisco to Tokyo would take just six hours instead of 10 hours and 15 minutes. Overture will be able to hold 65 to 88 people, reach a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet and have design features like in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space and contactless technology.