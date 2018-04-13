Official: Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby

High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:01AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:55AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 2:44AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
President Donald Trump is expected to grant a pardon to Scooter Libby, who was the chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney, a White House official said.
Libby had been convicted of perjury in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.
President George W. Bush had commuted the sentence but would not grant a pardon.
News of the expected pardon was previously reported by ABC News.
Trump used his pardon authority last year when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, a controversial sheriff in Arizona who had been convicted of criminal contempt related to his hard-line tactics going after undocumented immigrants.
In the first pardon, Trump did not follow his predecessors' practice of consulting with lawyers at the Justice Department before announcing his decision.