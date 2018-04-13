Obama reassured Comey after election amid email investigation controversy

High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:58AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 4:26AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Freeze Watch issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Warning issued April 13 at 4:03AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:01AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 4:01AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:55AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Blizzard Warning issued April 13 at 2:44AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 2:40AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:36PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 8:48PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Obama reassured Comey after election amid email investigation controversy
CNN
4:28 AM, Apr 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Then-President Barack Obama reassured then-FBI Director James Comey of his support after the 2016 election during a private meeting in the Oval Office, Comey writes in his upcoming book.
Comey recalls that during the meeting, in late November 2016, Obama told him, "I picked you to be FBI director because of your integrity and your ability. I want you to know that nothing -- nothing -- has happened in the last year to change my view."
CNN obtained a copy of the book and corroborated news reports about Comey's highly anticipated recounting of his time in the Trump administration.
Comey had been widely criticized for his handling of Hillary Clinton's email server investigation when he announced just before the presidential election that the FBI was reopening the probe. In the days leading up the election, he announced there were no new developments, but Clinton has said Comey's actions contributed to her loss.
"He, I think, forever changed history," Clinton said about Comey in an interview about her memoir with CNN's Anderson Cooper in September 2017.
Additionally, Comey writes in his book that his handling of the email probe could have been affected by the general assumption that Clinton would win the election.
"It is entirely possible," Comey writes, that "my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls. But I don't know."
Comey's new book, titled "A Higher Loyalty," is set to be released next week.
Trump allies are prepping an extensive campaign to undermine Comey's credibility as he goes on his publicity tour, CNN reported Thursday.
The plan, obtained by CNN, calls for referring to Comey as "Lyin' Comey" through a website, digital advertising and talking points to be sent to Republicans across the country. The White House signed off on the plan, which is being overseen by the Republican National Committee.
Comey served as the head of the FBI until Trump fired him in May 2017.