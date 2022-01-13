NYC mayor considering virtual learning plan for schools

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing the nation's largest school district to return to some form of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases.

That would be a reversal from his pledge a week ago to keep children in schools.

Adams said at a news conference Thursday that he still believes the safest place for children to be is in school but that there are a substantial number of children missing classes.

The news comes after almost 200 students walked out of their high schools over COVID safety concerns.

Students from Brooklyn Tech High School and Stuyvesant walked out in protest because they wanted schools to offer remote learning.

The mayor says the city will not see a dispute like in Chicago, where the nation's third-largest school district canceled five days of classes because of disagreements with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols.