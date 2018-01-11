New York bombing suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device at a busy transit hub in New York City last month, injuring five people, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges from a six-count indictment.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi man, faces a litany of charges in the December 11 bombing in an underground walkway connecting two subway lines beneath the Port Authority Bus terminal.

Ullah was indicted Wednesday on six counts, including attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to bomb a place of public use and a public transportation system.

The indictment was announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The judge on Thursday asked Ullah if he had seen the indictment, had enough time to review it with his attorneys and discussed the charges with his counsel. Ullah said he had.

Ullah faced five federal terrorism-related charges and three state terrorism-related charges last month, according to court documents.

Authorities said Ullah detonated a device beneath the Port Authority Bus terminal, which accommodates 220,000 passenger trips a day.

"Through incredibly good fortune, his bomb did not seriously injure anyone other than himself," acting US Attorney Joon Kim said.

Ullah suffered lacerations and burns to his hand and stomach in the bombing, authorities said.

Authorities said the explosion was an isolated attempted terrorist attack. Ullah posted on Facebook earlier in the day of the attack, "Trump you failed to protect your nation," according to a criminal complaint.

Ullah is expected back in court on April 13 for a status conference.