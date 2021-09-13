New York aims to ban sale of gas-powered cars by 2035

New York is taking an aggressive approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that sets a goal to have all new trucks and cars sold in New York be zero-emission by 2035.

New medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles would have until 2045 to be zero-emission.

"The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles, while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades," Gov. Hochul said.

Backers of the law claim it will have a big impact on disadvantaged communities.

"The proposed regulation would help address disproportionate risks and health and pollution burdens affecting these communities and puts New York on the path towards all zero-emission short-haul drayage fleet in ports and railyards, and zero-emission "last-mile" delivery trucks and vans," said State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.