Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New residents aren't taking pay cuts to move to Montana

Montana State Capitol
Montana Television Network
Newly elected state lawmakers met Wednesday at the Capitol to choose leaders for the 2021 Montana Legislature.
Montana State Capitol
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:39:08-05

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — On average, new residents aren't taking pay cuts to move to Montana, meaning they're either bringing their jobs or finding similar-paying jobs in the Big Sky state.

That's from a report given this week to a committee that is working on a way to better estimate Montana tax revenues and spending in the coming years.

Legislative fiscal analyst Sam Schaefer says people who moved to Montana during 2019 and were full-time residents in 2020 made more money in 2020.

New residents with the highest income live in Madison County, home to the exclusive Yellowstone Club.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump