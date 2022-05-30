Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

Spring Wildfires
AP
FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File)
Spring Wildfires
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 11:57:35-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation's largest active wildfire, federal forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar.

The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history.

It remained 50% contained Sunday after charring 492 square miles in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.

Elsewhere, firefighters continued to battle a wind-driven fire burning at the Arizona-California border.

In Colorado, air tankers and helicopters were helping fight a new wildfire burning in the southern part of the state.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
lisahidalgo-480x36-parachutepromo.png

Wake up with Lisa Hidalgo on Denver7 | Watch live weather here anytime