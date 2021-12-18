New Mexico firefighters rescue stranded deer from frozen lake

A firefighter in New Mexico went beyond the call of duty.

He risked his own safety to rescue a dear stranded on a frozen lake.

Angel Fire firefighter Jarred Johnson was called out to help a deer into a lake.

The deer was lying there on the partially frozen water.

"We saw a yearling just laying on the ice. It wasn't falling through or struggling or anything. It was just lying there peacefully," Johnson said.

So crews came up with a plan.

They tied a water rope to a group of trees across from the deer.

Then jarred began army crawling his way to the deer.

"The ice was about a half-inch thick, and it was clear, which means it's a good solid freeze," Johnson said.

Slowly but surely, he made his way, grabbed the deer, and crews pulled him back across the lake.

He safely makes his way across the lake.

"It was a little shaky. Its muscles were tired, but it ended up shaking it off and walking into the woods," Johnson said.