Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

George Floyd Officer Trial
AP
In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin, convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, intends to appeal his conviction and sentence, saying the judge abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case, according to documents filed Thursday., Sept. 23, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
George Floyd Officer Trial
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 18:50:12-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesotans have filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis and former Officer Derek Chauvin.

They allege they were traumatized in 2017 when Chauvin used what they call his "signature move" of kneeling on a subject's neck, which is how he killed George Floyd in 2020.

Both lawsuits filed Tuesday claim racism was behind his actions.

Plaintiffs John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code are Black, and Chauvin is white.

Pope said that when he was 14, he was repeatedly hit in the head with a metal flashlight.

A federal civil rights indictment was filed against Chauvin for that encounter. He pled guilty to all charges last December.

Code said she was uncooperative with the police but not an immediate threat. Still, Chauvin dragged her out of a house and restrained her by putting his knee on her neck.

The plaintiffs argue that the city failed to stop the former officer's pattern of excessive force.

Chauvin's attorneys have not responded to requests for comment, but the City Attorney's Office calls the incidents "disturbing" and says it hopes to reach settlements.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL.png

What you need to know, in-depth & positive AM news | Get our good morning newsletter