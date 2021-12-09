Watch
New CEO of US skiing 'confident' of Olympic results, medals

Sarah Brunson/AP
This Sept. 27, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Ski & Snowboard shows President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt posed outside the USANA Center of Excellence in Park City, Utah. The new President and CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association has vivid memories of her first time clicking into boots on a mountain in Chamonix, France, during a school trip at age 12. Sophie Goldschmidt’s best sport was always tennis — that’s what brought her from London to Baylor University on a scholarship — but the affinity for skiing stuck.(Sarah Brunson/U.S. Ski & Snowboard via AP)
The new president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard says she is “confident” of good results at the Beijing Olympics and hopeful for “a bunch of medals.”

Sophie Goldschmidt’s best sport was always tennis — that’s what brought her from London to Baylor University on a scholarship — but an affinity for skiing developed on a school trip at age 12 stuck.

Goldschmidt runs the U.S. federation that will account for about half of the country’s athletes headed to China in less than two months.

She had been CEO of the World Surf League and her previous experience includes stints at the NBA, the Women’s Tennis Association and golf's European Tour.

