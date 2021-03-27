Menu

New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Suez Canal

AP
This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free a giant container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.

Plans are in the works to pump water from interior spaces of the vessel, and two more tug boats should arrive by Sunday to join others already trying to move the massive ship.

Authorities say they plan to make at least two attempts Saturday to free the vessel, but that they could not estimate how long the operation to remove the ship will take.

Meanwhile, a maritime traffic jam has grown to around 321 vessels Saturday outside the canal.

