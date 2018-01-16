Nestle to sell US candy business to Ferrero for $2.8B

Partly Cloudy
Nestle SA has agreed to sell its U.S.-based candy unit to Ferrero SpA for $2.8 billion, according to Bloomberg.com.
The Nestle unit includes Butterfinger and Baby Ruth brands. Ferrero makes Nutella.
Nestle plans to focus on healthier foods, according to Bloomberg.