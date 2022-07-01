Watch Now
Navy report: Multiple errors poisoned Pearl Harbor water

Luke McCall/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 22:27:40-04

A Navy investigation is revealing how shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.

The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. The investigation is the first detailed account of how jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm in the hills above Pearl Harbor, leaked into a well that supplied water to housing and offices in and around Pearl Harbor.

The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May through November 2021 when fuel got into a drinking water well.

“The lack of critical thinking, intellectual rigor, and self-assessment by key leaders at decisive moments exemplified a culture of complacency and demonstrated a lack of professionalism that is demanded by the high consequence nature of fuel operations,” the report said.

