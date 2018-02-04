Natalie Portman acknowledges Michigan judge who sentenced Nassar on 'SNL'

(WXYZ) - Natalie Portman gave a subtle shout-out to the judge who sentenced Larry Nassar to 40-175 years in prison.

As the host of last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live," she wore a plain white t-shirt with the words "Judge Aquilina" on it before introducing the musical act, singer Dua Lipa.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar that it was her "honor and privilege" to sentence him. Her powerful words during his sentencing resonated all over social media, with some naming her a "fierce advocate" for the victims of Nassar.

Watch the clip below: